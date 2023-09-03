Critical Contrast: Fujitsu (FJTSY) vs. Its Peers

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fujitsu to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fujitsu and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fujitsu Competitors 196 1282 2597 71 2.61

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Fujitsu’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fujitsu has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.53% 11.79% 6.43% Fujitsu Competitors -25.49% -124.45% -4.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fujitsu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $27.49 billion $1.59 billion 16.44 Fujitsu Competitors $4.30 billion -$37.68 million -117.13

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Fujitsu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fujitsu pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 167.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fujitsu rivals beat Fujitsu on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.