Financial Review: AltaGas (ATGFF) versus Its Competitors

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) is one of 53 public companies in the "Oil & Gas Midstream" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AltaGas to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AltaGas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A AltaGas Competitors 21.91% 76.06% 47.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AltaGas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 3 0 3.00 AltaGas Competitors 169 1558 2475 83 2.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AltaGas currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies have a potential upside of 14.31%. Given AltaGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AltaGas is more favorable than its peers.

28.7% of AltaGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AltaGas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A 18.22 AltaGas Competitors $8.86 billion $812.99 million 12.62

AltaGas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AltaGas. AltaGas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AltaGas peers beat AltaGas on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

