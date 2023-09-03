American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) vs. Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Critical Analysis

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Water Works pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Water Works has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pennon Group and American Water Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 27.36 American Water Works $3.79 billion 7.07 $820.00 million $4.79 28.77

Analyst Recommendations

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pennon Group and American Water Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennon Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Water Works 0 3 1 0 2.25

American Water Works has a consensus target price of $157.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given American Water Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of American Water Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Water Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pennon Group and American Water Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A American Water Works 22.08% 10.31% 3.17%

Summary

American Water Works beats Pennon Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on various military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 490 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,100 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 73 dams. It serves approximately 14 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other related services in 24 states. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

