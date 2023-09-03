Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Survey

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -1,065.39% -55.14% -40.13% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -56.57% -47.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $19.32 million 38.37 -$220.43 million ($2.96) -3.07 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.99) -2.07

Volatility and Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.49%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 451.50%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

