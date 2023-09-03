Hive Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $137.71 million and $1.07 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

