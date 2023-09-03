Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,996.25 or 0.99977430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

