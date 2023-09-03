Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $214.17 or 0.00823678 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $547.40 million and approximately $41.10 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,555,846 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

