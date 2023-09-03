Alchemy Pay Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $86.41 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,700,130,911 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.