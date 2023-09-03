Hooked Protocol Price Up 0.1% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and $5.50 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.76132253 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $20,816,299.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

