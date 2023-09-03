Scholarship Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $8,608.30 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,569,175 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00048997 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

