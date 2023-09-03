Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $61.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00016980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00246214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003844 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.39401427 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 806 active market(s) with $60,631,811.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

