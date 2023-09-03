Velas Price Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $642,888.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,494,227,831 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,227,828 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

