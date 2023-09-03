Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 96.1% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and approximately $121,043.87 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.97787703 USD and is down -40.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,363.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

