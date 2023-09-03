Revain (REV) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $91,092.86 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

