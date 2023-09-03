DeXe Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $78.21 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, DeXe has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00008267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $78.21 million and approximately $742,458.87 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.15144302 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $752,532.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

