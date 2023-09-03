Komodo One Day Volume Tops $998,254.76 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $998,254.76 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00095568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00048724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

