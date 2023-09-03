Mantle (MNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.77 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $834.55 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.45197989 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8,471,573.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

