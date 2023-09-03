FUNToken Price Down 0.7% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. FUNToken has a market cap of $46.86 million and approximately $562,316.27 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

