100,741 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

