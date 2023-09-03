Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,953.76 or 1.00115717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00025598 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

