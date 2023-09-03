Beldex One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $181.51 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,724,497 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,304,497 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

