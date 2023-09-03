Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and $6,674.19 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.83 or 0.06314003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,462,854,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,219,801 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.