Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,541,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,126 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 142.2% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 368,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,186. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

