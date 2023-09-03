Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $65,777,000. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.11. 4,112,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.