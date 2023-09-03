Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.72 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Request has a total market cap of $64.72 million and $586,819.09 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,947.72 or 1.00049159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06497813 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $1,237,517.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

