Waves Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.21 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Waves has a market capitalization of $166.49 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 112,391,206 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

