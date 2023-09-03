Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00095875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

