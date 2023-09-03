Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Energi has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $70,574.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,333,781 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

