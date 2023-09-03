Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $629,697.94

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Decred has a total market cap of $198.92 million and approximately $629,697.94 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.87 or 0.00049640 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00155365 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025424 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026419 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,450,865 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
