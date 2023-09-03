Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.11

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $126.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,777,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,750,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00362549 USD and is up 20.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
