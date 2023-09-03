Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.11

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $126.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,777,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,750,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00362549 USD and is up 20.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

