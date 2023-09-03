Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.