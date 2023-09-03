CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $100.89 million and $319,165.53 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,947.72 or 1.00049159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.93947302 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $195,111.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

