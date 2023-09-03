BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $507.66 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

