Pocket Network (POKT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $60,616.97 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

