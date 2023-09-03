Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.78. 17,522,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,140,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

