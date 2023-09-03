Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.11. 2,030,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $559.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.