Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $557.11. 2,030,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $559.21.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

