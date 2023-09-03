Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 3,129 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 277.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $706.19. 454,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $704.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

