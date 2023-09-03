Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,114.89. 197,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,951.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,719.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

