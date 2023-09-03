339,177 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,264,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,671,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,477 shares of company stock worth $7,786,206. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

