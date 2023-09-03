Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.57. 1,841,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,290. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

