Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $652.92 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Tezos has a market cap of $652.92 million and $12.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,241,223 coins and its circulating supply is 951,218,268 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.