Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.21 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.21 or 0.00027837 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $101.60 million and $3.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00095780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,083,050 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

