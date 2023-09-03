CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Financial Survey

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarParts.com and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $671.80 million 0.41 -$950,000.00 ($0.12) -39.92 a.k.a. Brands $561.46 million 0.11 -$176.70 million ($1.46) -0.34

CarParts.com has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. CarParts.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than a.k.a. Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CarParts.com has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CarParts.com and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 6 1 0 2.14

CarParts.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 110.86%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than CarParts.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarParts.com and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -1.01% -5.94% -2.67% a.k.a. Brands -33.59% -6.16% -3.23%

Summary

CarParts.com beats a.k.a. Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

