Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.0758 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $75.79 million and approximately $300,020.04 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003131 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006871 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

