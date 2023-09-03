Analyzing Blink Charging (BLNK) and Its Rivals

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blink Charging to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -132.55% -35.41% -25.69% Blink Charging Competitors 4.32% 4.04% 1.67%

Risk and Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging’s competitors have a beta of -54.89, indicating that their average share price is 5,589% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.0% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blink Charging and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Blink Charging Competitors 198 1612 3590 83 2.65

Blink Charging currently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 331.07%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blink Charging and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $61.14 million -$91.56 million -1.77 Blink Charging Competitors $2.89 billion $104.45 million 215.85

Blink Charging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blink Charging competitors beat Blink Charging on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

