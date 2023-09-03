Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) vs. Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.55 $390.00 million ($1.31) -5.85 Cepton $7.65 million 11.00 $9.38 million ($0.39) -1.36

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cepton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Garrett Motion and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cepton 1 0 0 0 1.00

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Cepton.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 9.65% -160.26% 13.51% Cepton -804.94% -783.92% -77.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Cepton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Cepton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.