Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) versus Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Head to Head Comparison

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genenta Science and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genenta Science presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.98%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 280.25%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genenta Science and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.62% -24.58%

Volatility & Risk

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and Compass Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.37) -6.43

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.