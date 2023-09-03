Analyzing Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) and Its Peers

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) is one of 397 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tamarack Valley Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamarack Valley Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tamarack Valley Energy Competitors 722 4911 8593 360 2.59

Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Tamarack Valley Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tamarack Valley Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A 6.44 Tamarack Valley Energy Competitors $1.14 billion $308.89 million 63.56

This table compares Tamarack Valley Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tamarack Valley Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tamarack Valley Energy. Tamarack Valley Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tamarack Valley Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A Tamarack Valley Energy Competitors 107.74% 22.65% 6.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Tamarack Valley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tamarack Valley Energy competitors beat Tamarack Valley Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

