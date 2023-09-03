Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and $1.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00246953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.00746288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00543746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00118062 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,874,505 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

